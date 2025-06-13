St. Louis Park teacher charged with child endangerment, accused of making sexual comments to student

A teacher at Benilde-St. Margaret’s in St. Louis Park has been charged with child endangerment after reportedly having an “explicit sexual conversation” with a student.

Fred Earl Bandel, 67, has been charged with a gross misdemeanor and has been summoned to court on summons; he faces up to 364 days in jail if found guilty.

According to charging documents, Bandel pulled a 14-year-old boy out of study hall into his classroom on May 22, where he began asking if the student had engaged in sexual acts.

Court documents claim Bandel continued to talk about sexual situations, which the victim said made him feel uncomfortable and trapped in the conversation.

When the conversation ended, Bandel reportedly gave the boy a side-hug and told the student he loved him. The boy said Bandel appeared upset that he did not respond in kind.

The next day, the boy said he was pulled to the front of the class by Bandel and, in a whispering voice, reportedly began describing oral sex to the student.

After speaking with a friend about what happened, the two decided they should report what happened to the principal.

Police were called to the school and officers conducted additional interviews with other students who reported similar behavior from Bandel.

A number of students said they had also received unwanted hugs and touches, and one said he had been kissed on the head by Bandel and had patted his buttocks.

“At Benilde-St. Margaret’s, the safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority,” the school said in a statement. “Mr. Bandel is no longer employed by BSM. We have and will continue to cooperate with St. Louis Park law enforcement on their investigation.”

Bandel’s first court appearance is scheduled for July 1.