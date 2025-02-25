St. Louis Park swears in Peter Hanlin as new fire chief

A city in the west metro has a new fire chief.

On Monday, Peter Hanlin was sworn in as head of the St. Louis Park Fire Department.

Hanlin carries nearly 20 years of experience, first becoming a firefighter in 2006 and working in Maple Grove, Roseville and Brooklyn Park before joining the Red Wing Fire Department in 2011, rising to the role of assistant fire chief and emergency management director.

“The role of fire chief is vital, not only to lead the fire department but also to be a leader in our community by embodying the values of effective leadership – integrity, accountability, dedication and compassion,” St. Louis Park City Manager Kim Keller said in a statement. “We are confident in Chief Hanlin’s commitment to these principles and know he will lead the fire department with excellence and with heart.”

While Hanlin was officially sworn into his new position on Monday, a ceremonial swearing-in will be held before the St. Louis Park City Council at 6 p.m. on March 24.

“I really appreciate the warm welcome from the city,” Hanlin said in a statement. “I look forward to getting to know department and city staff, as well as making connections in the community.”