St. Louis Park man sentenced to over 36 years for fatal drive-by shooting

A St. Louis Park man on Tuesday was sentenced to over 36 years (439 months) in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting in 2023.

Montrell Earl Scott, 27, was given credit for 140 days already served. He was also sentenced to five years in prison for illegal firearm possession — that sentence will be served at the same time as the sentence for the murder charge.

Scott pleaded guilty to the two charges earlier this month. Another count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder was dismissed at sentencing.

As previously reported, 22-year-old Laterryon O’mar Moore was fatally shot in November 2023 at the intersection of Glenwood Avenue North and Newton Avenue North.

Surveillance footage showed someone firing a gun at Moore from the passenger seat of a white Chevrolet Malibu. The car’s owner was determined to be the mother of Scott’s child.

Scott was placed in the area of the shooting through cell phone data.

Court documents state that Scott’s “build, features, and sweatshirt color” in that footage confirm he is the passenger who fired the shots that killed Moore.

The complaint added that surveillance video captured a man saying, “It’s the opps!” when he sees the Malibu, meaning the opposition or enemy, just minutes before the shooting.

In February of last year, law enforcement found the abandoned Malibu near Eden Prairie. Court documents say DNA profiles gathered from the inside of the car match the DNA of Scott in the Minnesota convicted offender database.

