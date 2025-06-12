St. Francis school district settles book policy lawsuits, materials returned libraries

More than 30 books, including titles such as “The Bluest Eye,” “Beloved,” “Brave New World,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” will once again be on libraries’ shelves for students of the St. Francis Area Schools to check out.

On Monday, the district settled two lawsuits about a book policy that the school board put in place last year, which took a number of titles and works by specific authors off of library shelves and allowed certain books not to be purchased or accepted as donated books.

Education Minnesota said that more than 40 books were removed due to the policy.

The policy, which was passed by the board in November 2024 by a vote of 4-3, added a section in the policy to the “Selection of Library Materials” that used a now-defunct website, booklooks.org, to make choices about books that were purchased and available to check out at school libraries. The site contained book reviews from “concerned parents” about what they deemed to be objectionable content and assigned books a rating. The district’s book policy only allowed books with certain ratings.

One lawsuit was filed in March by Education Minnesota on behalf of eight students, and a similar lawsuit was filed by the ACLU of Minnesota.

The Education Minnesota lawsuit alleged that the district unlawfully banned books based on the ideas, characters and stories they contain. The students represented in it all have parents who are teachers in the St. Francis Area School.

The lawsuit claimed that the district’s policy violated the Minnesota Constitution and state law.

With the settlement, the book policy was updated, and the section utilizing the website was removed. It also included other terms, such as a review committee to go over challenged books that can only be removed with a supermajority vote, and the school board being able to overrule the review committee and remove a book only after first publishing a report of its findings and then acting in a public meeting.

You can read the full Education Minnesota lawsuit and settlement below.

The school board chair Nathan Burr provided this statement as a spokesperson for the district about the the settlement and changed book policy moving forward:

St. Francis Area Schools has reached a settlement agreement in the two legal matters concerning our library material removal policy 606.5. After thoughtful discussion and legal counsel, the district and all parties have agreed that resolving these lawsuits is in the best interest of our students, staff, and community.

This agreement allows us to move forward with a renewed focus on our shared mission: to equip all students with the knowledge and skills to empower them to achieve their dreams and full potential while becoming responsible citizens in a dynamic world. While the process has been complex, we remain committed to transparency, open communication, and ensuring that our policies and procedures reflect both community values and align with applicable laws.

We appreciate the engagement and feedback from our families, staff, and community members throughout this process. Our district continues to uphold its responsibility to provide students with access to age-appropriate, educationally sound resources while honoring the rights and voices of all stakeholders.

We thank everyone for their continued support and dedication to our district.