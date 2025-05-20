St. Croix County deputies find bodies of man, woman during welfare check

Authorities are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead in rural St. Croix County Monday night during a welfare check.

Deputies were called to a home in Hersey, located in Springfield Township, just before 9 p.m. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the woman’s family hadn’t been able to get a hold of her and were concerned.

Once deputies arrived at the property, they found the bodies of both the woman and the man, as well as a gun.

Family members told the Sheriff’s Office the man and woman knew each other, but details of their exact relationship weren’t provided. Their identities are expected to be released at a later time once surviving family members are found.

Authorities say there doesn’t appear to be a threat to the community.

An investigation involving the Sheriff’s Office, State Patrol and the St. Croix County Medical Examiner is ongoing.