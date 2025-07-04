St. Croix County crash leaves 2 young men dead

A western Wisconsin crash has left two young men dead, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say deputies were sent to the 2200 block of County Trunk Highway DD in Baldwin Township after the Emergency Communication Center was called just after 4 a.m. Friday. Dispatchers learned the call was placed due to an “automatic crash notification” from a cell phone.

Once deputies arrived, they found two “extensively damaged” vehicles – a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox. They also found two Wisconsin men – one a 24-year-old from Baldwin and the other an 18-year-old from Emerald – who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities haven’t said which man was driving which vehicle. However, they did say the Cruze was traveling west on County Highway DD and collided with the eastbound Equinox.

As of this time, the crash is still being investigated. A cause for the crash hasn’t been released.

The men’s names are expected to be released once their families are notified. No one else was traveling with the men at the time of the crash, authorities add.