St. Cloud voters deciding to approve two school referendums in special election

A special election is underway Tuesday in St. Cloud, where voters will decide if two proposed multi-million-dollar projects will advance.

The St. Cloud Area School District is asking for $50 million for improvements to Apollo High School’s security, technical education classrooms and a fine arts program.

If voters approve the measure, the district says a homeowner whose property is valued at about $250,000 would see their property tax go up by $2.41 per month.

The district is also asking voters to approve $15 million for a new indoor athletic facility.

District officials say if that is approved, taxes would increase by another 92 cents per month for a $250,000 home.

Polls are open until 8 p.m. Check back for updates.

CLICK HERE for voter registration information and HERE for a sample ballot. Find your polling place by CLICKING HERE.