St. Cloud student cleared in disappearance of woman in Dominican Republic

A St. Cloud State student has officially been cleared of suspicion in the disappearance of Sudiksha Konanki in the Dominican Republic.

Joshua Riibe is believed to be the last person to have seen Konanki alive. He says they were swept into the ocean by a big wave and that he believed she got out of the water but wasn’t certain.

Riibe was held in the Dominican Republic for at least 10 days while authorities investigated Konanki’s disappearance, but he was never charged.

He was eventually allowed to return home, and a judge has now officially cleared him of any suspicion.

According to a news release from the firm representing Riibe, the court had ordered his release because he was being unlawfully detained past the maximum of 48 hours permitted by the Dominican Republic.

Konanki’s family has asked that their daughter be declared dead. Authorities believe the 20-year-old died by drowning.