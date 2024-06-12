St. Cloud State University announces cuts to balance budget problems

St. Cloud State University released an updated plan to balance its budget problems, which will include cutting faculty positions and several programs.

Last year, the school had an $18 million operating loss. It is projected to lose another $5 million this year, according to school leaders.

To make up some of the losses, the school plans to cut 11 administrator positions. In addition, all admin salaries will be cut by 10%.

The university will also cut 42 degree programs, 50 minor programs and 54 full-time faculty positions.