St. Cloud shooting leaves 1 person hospitalized

One person was injured during a shooting Wednesday afternoon in St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Police Department responded to a call of a person being shot at 423 East Saint Germain around 4:54 p.m. Wednesday.

The initial investigation, according to police, determined an altercation inside a business led up to the shooting. Police say the victim, identified as a male, was shot once. His age wasn’t immediately provided.

A private party brought that person to Saint Cloud Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Investigators said they are continuing to determine what exactly happened. However, they did say all involved parties had been identified and accounted for, and that they knew each other before the shooting happened. All weapons involved have also been recovered.

No one has been arrested as of this publishing.