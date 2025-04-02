St. Cloud police searching for man caught in women’s locker room

St. Cloud police are looking for a man who had his phone out in the women’s locker room of a YMCA.

Law enforcement was called to the YMCA on Stockinger Drive on a report that a man was in the women’s locker room.

YMCA staff told law enforcement they were made aware of the situation and confronted the man, who was alone in a private stall near a woman who was showering.

The suspect had his phone out and was partially dressed. He ran away from the staff and left the building before police arrived.

The man is described as a white man around 6′ tall with an average build and dark hair.

If you know this individual or see the individual please don’t approach them and contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200 or 911 if the situation is an emergency.