St. Cloud Police searching for burglary suspect

The St. Cloud Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of robbing two convenience stores.

According to police, both incidents occurred on Saturday, seemingly by the same person wearing similar clothing in both incidents.

The first robbery occurred at 4:19 a.m. at a store on the 4200 block of Clearwater Road. The second occurred later that night at 11:13 p.m. at a store on the 2500 block of 2nd Street South.

Police said the suspect was a male wearing a red pullover hoodie with white lettering, a black ski mask and gloves in both cases.

St. Cloud police said the man is believed to have been armed with a handgun as well, which was never fired. No injuries were reported from either incident.

The man would walk into the store and demand money from the register, according to police, who say evidence has been recovered at the scenes and that they are currently following up on leads.

While officers have access to video of the suspect, they say the video is grainy and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police at

320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org