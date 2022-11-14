St. Cloud police: Minneapolis man injured in weekend shooting, 1 in custody

St. Cloud police say a Minneapolis man is in stable condition after being shot in the stomach Saturday night.

According to St. Cloud police, officers were called to an apartment on the 1400 block of 9th Avenue South just before 10 p.m. after a man said he had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found the 31-year-old Minneapolis man, and he was brought to the St. Cloud Hospital.

Police say they also found a 31-year-old St. Cloud man who is suspected of shooting the man, adding he was arrested without incident.

Officers say the victim was visiting the suspect, and an argument turned into a physical altercation at the suspect’s apartment. The suspect then allegedly shot the victim with a handgun.

A handgun was found in the apartment when police searched it.

The suspect is being held at the Stearns County Jail.

No other injuries were reported.