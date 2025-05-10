St. Cloud police looking for other victims of indecent exposure suspect

St. Cloud police are investigating multiple complaints about a male exposing himself to females throughout the city and trying to identify additional victims.

The complaints received by police ranged from June 2024 to May 2025 and showed a similar pattern of behavior for each victim.

During the incidents, the victims were typically walking, running or standing outside, and the suspect got their attention by waving them over to a vehicle.

The St. Cloud Police Department says the suspect then exposed himself while “performing a lewd act in his vehicle.”

Authorities add that they have identified a person of interest and are asking for the public’s help in identifying additional victims.

The public can share any information about the incidents with the St. Cloud Police’s Community Response Team at 320-345-4356 or email Lauren.Weisser@ci.stcloud.mn.us.

Anyone with information about the incidents should contact St. Cloud Police by calling 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.