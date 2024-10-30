St. Cloud police bombarded by callers following impersonation scam

The St. Cloud Police Department is warning residents that another scam impersonating officers over the phone is taking place.

The department said for over a week, their office has been receiving calls from people claiming to have received calls from people pretending to be St. Cloud police.

The scammers say their targets must pay overdue fines or bail money, and failing to do so will result in a warrant being issued for their arrest.

St. Cloud police said they don’t engage in collecting bail money, receiving money to prevent a warrant or overdue fines for criminal or traffic offenses.

The police said if residents get phone calls such as these, they should disregard them and not comply with demands or agree to make a payment.