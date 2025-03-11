St. Cloud police ask for assistance locating murder suspect

A man believed to have been behind a shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy in February is still at large.

The St. Cloud Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 19-year-old Bernard Dwayne “Buddy” Bowens, who is wanted on a warrant for second and third-degree murder.

According to Tri-County Crime Stoppers of Minnesota, Bowens has been identified as the man responsible for killing 17-year-old Layson Davis of St. Cloud back on Feb. 2.

RELATED: 17-year-old dead, 19-year-old in critical condition after Sunday shooting in St. Cloud

He has reportedly been on the run since.

A $1,000 reward has been approved for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers or email investigating officer Celeste.Walz@ci.stcloud.mn.us.