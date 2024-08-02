St. Cloud man killed after being struck by train

The St. Cloud Police Department said a man died Friday after he was hit by a train.

Officers responded to the incident at 9:49 a.m. after getting a call about a pedestrian being hit by a train on the 500 block of St. Germain Street East.

When they arrived, officers said the man, a 39-year-old from St. Cloud, was dead. Police added they were able to identify him but wouldn’t release his name until the next of kin was notified.

No word on what caused the crash.

According to police, the train involved in the incident is still blocking traffic on East St. Germain Street. Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route.

Police said updates to the traffic block would be given on their X, formerly Twitter, account.