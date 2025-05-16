St. Anthony Police: Child accidentally shot in the head while inside a vehicle

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is working to learn more about the condition of a child who police say was accidentally shot in the head early Thursday evening inside of a vehicle.

According to St. Anthony Police, a 911 call was received around 6:40 p.m. for an area near the Equinox Apartments on Silver Lane. During the call, police say “commotion could be heard in the background”, and someone mentioned the need to go to a hospital.

Although officers were at the scene within a couple of minutes, they weren’t able to find anyone who needed help, or criminal activity.

About half an hour later, police were told a child who had been shot in the head was at an area hospital. The child was admitted to the hospital after receiving treatment. No details about the child, or the child’s condition, have been provided at this time.

However, police say detectives spoke with two adults who were near the child when the accidental shooting happened, who told them the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Equinox Apartments and inside of a vehicle. Police haven’t provided any details about the two adults who were interviewed.

Police add evidence that was collected at the hospital was brought to the Hennepin County Crime Lab for processing.

If you have information about the shooting, you’re asked to contact the St. Anthony Police Department by calling 612-782-3350 or by emailing generalinvestigation@savmn.com.