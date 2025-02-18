Spring primaries: Wisconsinites cast ballots for top education official

Wisconsin’s spring primary elections are officially underway.

Residents are casting ballots for State Superintendent of Public Instruction ahead of the general election on April 1. While this is the only statewide election in the primary, be sure to check if you have any local elections.

Incumbent Jill Underly is seeking a second term in the nonpartisan role. Jeff Wright, superintendent of the Sauk Prairie School District, and Brittany Kinser, an education consultant and founder of a state literacy initiative, are both looking to unseat her.

The two candidates to secure the most votes will face off in the general election. At stake is the management of a public school system that includes nearly 900,000 students, 111,000 faculty and staff members, 2,190 schools, and an annual budget of roughly $9 billion.

The state’s general election will be held on April 1, when voters will also decide a race for the state’s Supreme Court.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Check back for updates.

Reporting from the Associated Press is included in this article.