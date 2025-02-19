SPPS: No phones to be used in the classroom starting next school year

Starting in 2025-26 school year, students at St. Paul Public Schools won’t be allowed to use their cellphones during school hours.

On Tuesday night, school board members approved a new districtwide policy, which says students should leave phones and other devices at home or lock them in lockers.

If students decide to carry them, the policy says it must be completely turned off and out of sight. There could be some exceptions put in place for high school students to allow for use between classes.

District officials say the policy is meant to increase classroom performance, as well as better mental health and learning environments.