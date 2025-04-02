Sportsman’s Guide in South St. Paul to close permanently, 57 employees laid off

According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development(DEED), the Sportsman’s Guide location in South St. Paul has permanently closed.

DEED says Cecera Brands, Sportsman’s Guide’s parent company, will reportedly consolidate the company’s distribution center operations into one facility in Greenfield, Indiana.

Because of the closure, 57 employees at the 411 Farwell Avenue location will be permanently laid off beginning July 18.

According to DEED, the employees being affected are not represented by a union. DEED also says bumping rights do not exist and that there are no trade implications at this time.