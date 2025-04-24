‘Spongy Moth’ infestation leads to quarantine in several Minnesota cities

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is placing areas infested with spongy moths under quarantine next month.

Starting May 1, Coon rapids, Grand Rapids and Winona will be placed under the quarantine, which will limit the movement of woody material out of the designated areas.

The quarantine will restrict the movement of trees, branches and woody material, including firewood, from the area. Trees can be pruned, but all branches and woody material must stay on the property.

It will also require residents to self-inspect any equipment, items, or vehicles that are sitting outside in a quarantined area and being moved out. This would include wood pallets, patio furniture, grills, as well as campers and boats.

Initially, areas under the quarantine were going to be sprayed with an insecticide to manage the population in the area. However, due to a lack of federal funding, the plan was canceled, requiring the quarantine.

The MDA says spongy moths have caused millions of dollars in damage to forests across the United States. The moths are common in Wisconsin and are now threatening to spread to Minnesota. The MDA warns that in large numbers, spongy moth caterpillars can defoliate large sections of forests.

The quarantine will be in effect until June 15, 2026.