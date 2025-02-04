Spirit Airlines to offer seasonal flights from MSP to Florida

Spirit Airlines is adding seasonal nonstop flights from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to several Florida airports, including Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Miami and Tampa starting in March, according to a news release.

The launch dates for the seasonal flights are as follows

Miami (MIA) and Orlando (MCO) starting March 5, 2025

Fort Myers (RSW) and Fort Lauderdale (FLL) starting March 6, 2025

Tampa (TPA) starting March 19, 2025

“Spring is a great time for Minneapolis-St. Paul travelers to book a warm getaway to the Sunshine State, and our new seasonal service offers Guests a variety of destinations to explore some of the most popular cities in Florida,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. “Our Twin Cities Guests can take advantage of Spirit’s low fares and new travel options to enjoy their next spring vacation to Florida’s beautiful beaches, golf courses and attractions.”