Spire, Hiway to be renamed Blaze Credit Union after merger

Hiway Credit Union and Spire Credit Union have announced a new name ahead of their planned merger: Blaze Credit Union.

The credit unions will officially take on the name after they merge on Jan. 1, 2024, a spokesperson for Hiway Credit Union said.

Spire and Hiway are merging to create a new organization with a new name, entity, brand and look, according to Spire. Current Spire President and CEO Dan Stoltz will take on the role of CEO while Hiway President and CEO Dave Boden will become the new organization’s president.

“We’re proud to bring together two already strong credit unions for the betterment of all involved: our members, our people, and our communities,” Boden previously told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

