South St. Paul Police searching for truck located seen near an injury accident

The South St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a white pick-up truck that was seen in the area of a serious injury accident.

According to police, the accident occurred on Oct. 11 around 6 p.m. at Southview Boulevard and 2nd Avenue South.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had sustained “significant injuries.”

Witnesses reportedly told police that a white pickup truck had been in the area at the time of the accident, but police did not state if they believed the truck was involved in the crash.

The truck is believed to be a 2008-2010 Ford F350 or F450 model. The rear of the window is covered by plastic.

Courtesy: South St. Paul Police Department.

If you recognize the truck seen in the photos or have information on the incident, the South St. Paul Police Department asks you to contact them at 651-413-8300 or by emailing tips@sspmn.org.