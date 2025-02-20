South St. Paul man given 3 years of probation for threatening others with a rifle

A South St. Paul man charged after threatening others with a rifle and having an hours-long standoff with police and SWAT members has been given a stayed sentence.

John Anthony Gogala, 62, was convicted of one count of second-degree assault, while a threat of violence charge was dismissed. He was sentenced to 36 months (three years) in prison, which will be stayed for three years of probation.

Gogala was also sentenced to serve 48 days in the Dakota County Jail but was given full credit for time served.

Back in April 2024, South St. Paul police said they were called to an apartment building for a report of someone threatening another with a firearm. According to court records, officers identified the suspect as Gogala, who reportedly was with a rifle on the ninth floor of an apartment building.

Gogala had reportedly threatened another man in the apartment while they were assisting a family member move out. The person claimed Gogala had come out of his unit yelling and insulting the man before allegedly saying, “I am going to go look for a gun.”

The man then said he saw Gogala holding a long gun and yelling while pointing it at the door.

When police arrived, officers said they told Gogala to put his weapon down, but he reportedly replied, “I’m good,” and “I’m going back in my room” before going into his apartment, leading to the six-hour standoff.

The standoff ended when members of the SWAT team used a chemical irritant in Gogala’s unit and took him into custody.