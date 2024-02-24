Sources: Possible sound of gunshot inside squad prompts police response at Ramsey County Jail

There was a large law enforcement response outside the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center Friday night.

Law enforcement sources tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that St. Paul police were bringing a subject to the jail to be booked when they heard what they thought was a gunshot. This drew a large law enforcement response.

Sources said the person was still in the back of the squad car during the incident but has since been arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.