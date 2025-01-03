So Minnesota: Dino the Dinosaur

This story was originally published on March 20, 2023.

There’s a small roadside attraction at a Champlin gas station that’s brought smiles for decades.

At the Sinclair gas station on Highway 169, owner Diana Merkl dresses Dino the Dinosaur.

“We got him probably over 20 years ago,” Merkl said.

During every holiday, Merkl dresses Dino in a colorful costume to celebrate the season. Dino’s also a big fan of all Minnesota sports teams.

“Unless I’m doing the fall wash and wax day, then people drive by and remind me that he’s nude, and I need to get back out there and put another costume on him,” Merkl said.

For years to come, Merkl says she will continue to decorate Dino. It’s her little way of bringing a little joy to the world.

“Many years ago, I had cancer, and that changed my whole life perspective,” Merkl said. “If I can make you smile, I serve my purpose on earth today that I’m here one more day.”