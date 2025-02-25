So ‘Happy Together’ at the Minnesota State Fair as tour returns to Grandstand

The “Happy Together” tour is returning to the fair, playing at the Grandstand on Monday, Aug. 25.

The tour features many hits from the 1960s and 1970s with The Turtles — who are the hosts for the evening of music — Jay and the Americans, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, The Vogues, and The Cowsills.

Last year, the Happy Together show at the fair was canceled due to storms rolling in that night.

Reserved seats for the show range from $33-$43.75 and party deck tickets are $66-$76.75. All tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.

The show is the fourth Grandstand concert announced for the 2025 Great Minnesota Get Together. The other concerts previously announced are Old Dominion (Aug. 21), Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls: Yes Are tour (Aug 24) and Def Leppard (Aug. 26).

This year’s state fair runs Aug. 21 to Sept. 1.