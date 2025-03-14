Smoking is potential cause of St. Paul garage fire

The St. Paul Fire Department says they put out a fire in a row of detached garages Friday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, firefighters were called to the 60th block of Hyacinth Avenue, where a row of eight detached garages was on fire.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze, staying at the location for three hours; no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. However, the fire department says their investigation is pointing to smoking being a potential cause.

The department says smoking is a leading cause of fires.