Smoke alarms credited with alerting family to danger in Coon Rapids fire

The Coon Rapids Fire Department said smoke alarms helped keep a family safe after a fire began to burn their home.

On Saturday, October 19, fire crews learned of a house fire. Upon arriving at the house, crews reported that it was “fully involved” after a garage had caught fire.

After confirming the family had successfully gotten out of the house, firefighters were able to knock down the fire in the garage before moving on to put out the fire inside the house.

The fire department said the family was alerted to the fire after their smoke alarms went off. The department said it is a good reminder for residents to ensure their smoke alarms are working.

While the family was able to make it out safely, they say their house is in ruins following the fire.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help them rebuild and provide temporary lodging.