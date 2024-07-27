Smith Foundry to shut down after not obtaining new air permit from MPCA

The Smith Foundry announced it will be shutting down its East Phillips facility next month due to air quality standards issues with the MPCA.

The foundry, which has operated in Minneapolis since 1923, manufactures castings, provides geometric design and other engineering services and precise finishing work.

Adolfo Quiroga, the president of Smith Foundry, said the company had no other option following the MPCA’s most recent demands concerning its air permit. The company states they were operating in compliance with all environmental laws and regulations.

The furnace melting and core-making operations were shut down Friday and the remaining operations will stop on or before Aug. 15. After that date, Smith Foundry will conduct limited administrative and other non-operational functions necessary for the closure of the business.

The announcement comes after the foundry’s recent settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, in which it agreed to discontinue the melting and pouring operations at the facility by June 3, 2025, while being permitted to continue finishing and other operations.

“Now, for reasons the MPCA did not provide and despite our compliance with all environmental laws and regulations and our commitment to alter our operations, significantly reduce emissions and save jobs in East Phillips, Minneapolis, and Minnesota, the MPCA is making unreasonable and unjustified demands through their arbitrary and opaque air permitting process that are essentially forcing us to close the furnace sooner than expected,” said Quiroga. “They are in essence rejecting our agreement with the EPA. We are left with no other choice but to shut down the foundry. Unfortunately, our employees and their families will be impacted the most by this closure, which I deeply regret. I wish there was more we could do.”

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency released the following statement regarding the closure: