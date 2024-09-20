Small plane lands on Highway 53 roadway

A small plane made an emergency landing on Highway 53 in Douglas County on Thursday afternoon, according to KSTP’s sister station WDIO.

The incident happened in Bennett at Bennett Road just after noon on Thursday. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, a Cirrus SR 22 single-engine plane had mechanical problems and landed on the highway. The highway was closed for about an hour while the plane was cleared, according to Wisconsin 511.

There were no injuries reported, and the pilot was the only occupant. Cirrus is calling this an experimental test flight.

The plane was moved off the highway to open both lanes to traffic. The Wisconsin State Patrol and the FAA are investigating the incident.