SKOL Plow, Queen El-ice-abeth II among finalists for MnDOT’s snowplow naming contest

The names have been submitted and narrowed down in this year’s “Name a Snowplow” contest put on by the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

According to the agency, more than 10,400 names were sent in during that part of the contest in December. Now, you can help choose the eight winners out of the 60 names that are finalists.

Among the dozens of names to choose from are “Beyonsleigh,” “Blader Tot Hotdish,” “Miracle on Ice,” “Mighty Morphin Plower Ranger,” “Goonodaabaan” — the Ojibwe word for “snow vehicle” — and “Waipahinte” — the Ojibwe word for “snowplow.”

Voting is open now and lasts through Friday, Feb. 3. Each of the agency’s districts will get one of the newly-named plows.

Each person can vote once and pick up to eight names while voting. CLICK HERE to do so.

The top vote-getters will be announced in February.

Last year, voters chose the following plow names:

Betty Whiteout – District 8

Ctrl Salt Delete – District 7

The Big Leplowski – District 4

Plowasaurus Rex – Metro District

Scoop Dogg – District 3

Blizzard of Oz – District 2

No More Mr. Ice Guy – District 1

Edward Blizzardhands – District 6

Sir Plows-a-Lot, which received more than 10,600 votes, fell short of last year’s final spot by 58 votes. Sir Plows A Lot also finished ninth in the previous year’s contest.