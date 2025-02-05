Single-game tickets for Minnesota United’s 2025 season go on sale Thursday

Single-game tickets for Minnesota United’s 2025 season will go on sale this week, beginning with an exclusive presale on Wednesday, followed by a general sale on Thursday.

The general sale is scheduled for Thursday at 12 p.m., which will allow fans to purchase single-game tickets to any of the Loons’ home-field games and the international friendly against Holstein Kiel.

However, for some lucky fans, opportunities to get their hands on some tickets will be as soon as Wednesday through exclusive presales:

Members of the Itasca Society will receive access to purchasing tickets at 10 a.m.

Season ticket members will gain access at 12 p.m.

Members of The Preserve will follow at 2 p.m.

Exclusive deals will also be available Thursday for subscribers to the Minnesota United email newsletter, which will let them purchase tickets as soon as 10 a.m., before the noon general sale.

When tickets become available for purchase, you can find them by CLICKING HERE.