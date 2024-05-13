Simulated drill planned for Prairie Island Nuclear Plant on Tuesday

Don’t be alarmed if you see a large emergency responder presence at the Prairie Island Nuclear Plant on Tuesday.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety stated that they, along with other Minnesota and Wisconsin state, county and city agencies, will hold a simulated emergency drill at the plant.

A variety of field activities will take place near the plant in Dakota and Goodhue counties.

DPS advises residents in the area not to be alarmed and to allow emergency responders to carry out their duties during the drill.

Officials state the purpose of the drill is to ensure emergency responders, state officials and plant operators have an efficient response in the event of a nuclear plant incident.