Sign ups open for the first Iron Range half mararthon

Runners, get ready. The Iron Range is going to have a half marathon event.

The first annual 2024 Essentia Health Iron Range Half Marathon is coming up on Saturday, August 17th.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station, WDIO, spoke to race organizer Gabe Zika, who said he was inspired to start a race in the Quad Cities after running up in at their marathon.

“I’m on the Parks and Rec Commission in Virginia, and we approved the project. And then we started a non-profit, Iron Range Half Marathon. We’ve been planning this since January,” Zika said. “Our core value is to promote health and wellness, and provide events that are sustainable and bring more people to town.”

Runners will meet at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center, and get bussed over to the headquarters of the Mesabi Trail in Eveleth. From there, the athletes will take the trail through Eveleth, Gilbert, into Virginia, and end at the ITMEC.

Participants will also get the chance to run across the Tom Rukavina Memorial Bridge, the tallest bridge in Minnesota.

Essentia Health has signed up to be the presenting sponsor, but they are looking for more volunteers and sponsors.

Sign up for the marathon HERE. The cost is $90, but that will be raised to $105 at the end of July.