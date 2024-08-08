Shots fired over reported property dispute in Moorhead, 3 arrested

A reported property dispute in Moorhead resulted in gunfire being exchanged between two people, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots on the 1000 block of 14th Street South around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators believe two people who knew each other were having a property dispute that evolved into a physical altercation.

One of the men involved began to leave in a vehicle when an exchange of gunfire began between him and another man at the residence.

Those who left the scene in the vehicle called 911 to report the shooting, with two men in that vehicle later being detained by Moorhead police.

Another man who was at the property was also detained. All three are currently being interviewed.

No injuries were reported due to the shooting, however, some property was damaged due to the gunfire.

Moorhead police say the investigation is “still very active.”