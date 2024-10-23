Shots fired near Gordon Park High school in St. Paul

A St. Paul high school went on lockdown Wednesday morning after shots were fired nearby.

The St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) said that just before 10 a.m., officers responded to a shots-fired call on the 400 block of Syndicate Street North.

When they arrived, officers were directed to behind an apartment building across the street from Gordon Park High School, where they found evidence of a shooting but did not locate anyone who had been injured.

Gordon Parks High School said the building entered a lockdown and then went into a hold as a result of the shots fired.

The incident is under investigation.