Shots fired in Brooklyn Park; no injuries reported
The Brooklyn Park Police Department says they are investigating after witnesses reportedly saw a person firing a handgun Wednesday evening.
According to police, they received multiple reports of gunshots around 9:20 p.m. with witnesses saying a male was firing a weapon while headed east across Zane Avenue North.
When police arrived, they were able to retrieve evidence of gunfire, and no injuries were reported.
Brooklyn Park police say they are still investigating the incident.