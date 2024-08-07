Shots fired in Brooklyn Park, no injuries reported

Brooklyn Park Police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred late Monday night.

At 11:54 p.m. Brooklyn Park officers said they drove to the 6300 block of Boone Avenue North for a reported shooting.

Officers said there was evidence that shots had been fired, but said no one was injured.

A firearm was also found at the scene.

Brooklyn Park police said that their presence in the area drew a crowd of onlookers to the area and the investigation is ongoing.