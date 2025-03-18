Shots fired at AutoZone employee in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park Police say they are searching for a suspect accused of shooting at an employee outside an AutoZone store.

According to Police, at 9:06 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the 7700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard for a report of shots being fired.

Officers said they spoke with an employee at an AutoZone store who said they were taking out the garbage when someone fired five to six gunshots in their direction before running away.

Luckily, the employee was not hit by the gunfire, and no injuries were reported.

Police said they performed an extensive search in the area using a K9 unit and a drone but were unable to locate the suspect.