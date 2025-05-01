Shoreline Hotel on Lake Minnetonka to open Thursday

A ribbon cutting for the Shoreline Hotel – the first new hotel on Lake Minnetonka in 100 years – will be held late Thursday morning.

As reported earlier this week by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, owner and developer Kelly Olsen built the 27-room boutique hotel out of an underutilized office building. It also has boat slips and a lakefront restaurant.

Thursday’s ribbon cutting will be held at 11 a.m. There will also be a champagne shower, tours, boat rides and menu tastings.