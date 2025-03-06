Shooting outside of strip mall leaves 2 hurt in Brooklyn Park

Two people have been treated at an area hospital after a late-night shooting in Brooklyn Park on Wednesday.

According to police, officers were called to the 8500 block of Edinburgh Centre Drive North around 11:45 p.m.

There, police say they found two people who had been shot. While the victims – who are said to have received minor injuries – declined medical assistance at the scene, they eventually drove themselves to the hospital.

No other details about the victims were given by police.

Witnesses told police they believed the shooting happened after two groups had a dispute, and a man began shooting.

As of this time, police are still searching for the suspect. No description of the man was immediately provided.