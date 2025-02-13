Shooting near Loring Park leaves man seriously injured

A man was seriously injured in a shooting near Loring Park on Thursday.

Officers responded to a shooting around 12 p.m. on the 1300 block of Willow Street. The victim left the scene when they arrived.

He later showed up at a nearby hospital in a private vehicle with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the victim was inside his car when two masked gunmen attempted to carjack and rob him.

No arrests have been made at this time.