Shooting investigation underway in Cass County; suspect in custody

One person was flown to the hospital after they were believed to have been shot in rural Cass County.

Sheriff Bryan Welk reports that on Thursday, around 11:26 p.m., the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that someone had been shot and was at a home in Powers Township in rural Backus.

When deputies arrived at the location, they found a 34-year-old man from Pine River had been shot as he was exiting a passenger vehicle at a nearby residence. He was flown to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota, for treatment.

The severity of the injuries was unknown to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office spoke with witnesses and said they were able to identify a suspect, a 47-year-old man from Hackensack, who was found and arrested following a vehicle stop.

The sheriff’s office says the victim and suspect are known to each other.

An investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.