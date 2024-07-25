Shooting in Minneapolis leaves 1 with serious injuries

Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left one person with serious injuries.

On Thursday around 2:36 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at 31st Street East and Clinton Avenue. On scene, they found a man with an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police provided medical aid until EMS arrived and brought him to HCMC.

Preliminary information suggests shots were fired from a vehicle. Investigators are currently working to determine what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.