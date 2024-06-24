Shooting early Sunday morning injures man in Minneapolis

A man was injured after a shooting in Minneapolis in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Minneapolis police officers responded to the 2900 block of 15th Avenue South just before 4 a.m. on a report of the sound of shots, according to a spokesperson for the department.

Law enforcement later found a man who had been shot and was inside a home on the 1500 block of 28th Street East.

His injuries were non-life-threatening and he was brought to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment of a gunshot wound, according to MPD.

Law enforcement said they later found the scene of the shooting using ShotSpotter and collected evidence. There have been no arrests.