Sheriff’s office: Body found on St. Croix River near where teen fell in

Authorities say a body was found Friday afternoon on the St. Croix River near the spot where an 18-year-old fell into the water last month.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the recovery effort, adding that it won’t be possible to confirm the victim’s identity Friday due to decomposition.

The body was found south of Taylors Falls, which is where 18-year-old DAndrea Sanvig, of Luck, Wis., fell into the river last month. He hasn’t been seen since.

Authorities conducted search efforts immediately after Sanvig fell into the river, but those efforts were unsuccessful.

The victim’s identity will be determined at a later time, but the sheriff’s office noted it doesn’t have any other missing person cases in the area and suspects it could be Sanvig.