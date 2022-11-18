Sheriff: Deer, garbage truck collide; driver seriously injured after vehicle rolls

Authorities say a Brainerd man is recovering from serious injuries when the garbage truck he was driving Friday morning rolled after colliding with two deer.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and first responders were called to County Road 1 in rural Pequot Lakes for a report of a rollover crash shortly after 6 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver was headed south on County Road 1 when two deer entered the roadway and hit the truck – which belongs to Waster Partners Garbage – causing it to roll and leave the roadway.

The driver, identified as 50 years old, had to be extricated before he was flown to a St. Cloud area hospital.

His condition and name haven’t been released.